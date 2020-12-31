Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Rape Guard

POLICE have launched a manhunt for six armed men who stormed a security company in Harare, disarmed guards, robbed the premises and raped a female guard.

The robbers got away with cell phones, cash and a television set.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of armed robbery and rape which occurred in Whitecliff, on December 23, 2020 at about 3am. Six unidentified men stormed a security services premises and disarmed security guards on duty before they stole various items including cash, cellphones and a television set. One of the security guards was blindfolded and raped .

"Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the vindictive suspects," he said.

Meanwhile, two men were robbed of their valuables along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road recently after seven suspected robbers threw a spike at their vehicle.

"Motorists travelling along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road are urged to be cautious and look out for spikes. Two men were robbed of their cash, cellphones and clothes after their vehicle deflated both front and rear tyres. Seven suspects emerged from the bush, robbed them and drove off.

"The suspects also drove away the victims' vehicle and dumped it about 5.4 km away from the scene. Part of the stolen cash, R5 600.was recovered," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

