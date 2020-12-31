Ghana: I Am Humbled By the Renewal of My Mandate As President - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is humbled by the renewal of his mandate to continue for the second and final term as President of the Republic of Ghana by the decisive majority of the Ghanaian people.

He said the mandate imposes on him "some very serious and crave responsibilities" and assured that he would give out his best, guided by the Almighty God and the teachings of the Holy Scriptures--the Bible.

Addressing members of the Council of State at a meeting that appears to be the final meeting at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said he would continue to discharge his functions to the very best of his abilities, hoping that, he would meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

Commending the work of the Council of State, President Akufo-Addo said, "there is never been a moment that when I sought the advice, the views, the import of the Council of State, that I found any hesitation on your part or inability to assist."

He thanked the Council for the corporation it had given him, adding that "and it will be difficult to recount... the numerous occasions in which you have given advice that appealed to my better nature, perhaps that prevented ill-considered action by virtue of your intervention."

"I am extremely lucky and I can say with full confidence that I have been very lucky on the way in which this Council of State had interacted with me and the Presidency."

The Chairperson of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of Asante Juaben, who spoke on behalf of the Council, congratulated the President on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.

"We as a Council express our delight in the fact that you received the endorsement of the majority of Ghanaians to continue with your good works," the Chairman stated.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II expressed the Council's heartfelt wishes to the President as he begins his second term's journey as President, which they believe would consolidate the gains achieved in the President's first term.

The Chairman presented on behalf of the Council, the third and final Report to President Akufo-Addo.