South Africa: Rugby Player Charged With Assault On Pregnant Woman in Western Cape

30 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A former Paarl Gimnasium rugby player has been arrested on charges of assault and crimen injuria of a pregnant woman.

The rugby player, who signed with Southern Kings last year, is known to Maverick Citizen. He was arrested on Tuesday, 29 December, in Langebaan. Western Cape police indicated the suspect is expected to appear in court next week, once he has been charged. His name cannot be made public until he has appeared in court.

The arrest follows a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, 13 December, in the parking lot opposite Spar Tops in Melkbosstrand.

At the time of the incident, the Atlantis woman, Rhimondy Apollis, was 37 weeks pregnant. The accused apparently hurled racial slurs at the victim and also allegedly choked and assaulted her. According to Apollis, a second person, driving a bakkie, allegedly tried to run over her mother, Lucinda Williams. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Apollis says she wants justice: "The damage to my car is immaterial. It is about the racist remarks and the assault... I don't want money from them. If the tables were turned, it would have been a different ball game."

Recalling the events that unfolded around 6.45pm on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

