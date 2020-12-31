South Africa: SA Records Highest Daily Record With 17,710 Covid-19 Cases

31 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has as of Wednesday recorded a staggering 17 710 new cases - bringing the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 1 039 161, indicating a positivity rate of 33%.

"The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern," said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

A further 465 people lost their lives to COVID-19. Of these deaths 88 were recorded in Eastern Cape, Free State 4, Gauteng 41, KwaZulu-Natal 144, Limpopo 16, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 165.

This brings the total deaths to 28 033 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said the Minister.

To date Eastern Cape has recorded 169 363 COVID-19 cases, Free State 62 287, Gauteng 282 624, KwaZulu-Natal 194 629, Limpopo 24 106, Mpumalanga 36 159, North West 39 531, Northern Cape 25 164 and Western Cape 205 280.

A cumulative 6 553 761 tests have been conducted with 53 279 tests completed since the last report.

Recoveries currently stand at 867 597 representing a recovery rate of 83%.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.