Rwanda: Ferwafa Holds Training Clinic for Premier League Team Doctors

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), on Tuesday, December 29, conducted a training session for doctors of the Rwanda premier league clubs on how to minimise player injuries and deal with Covid-19.

The training was held at the FERWAFA headquarters in Remera, and was conducted by the Medical Expert and the Deputy Chairperson of the Medical Commission of the African Football Confederation (CAF), Dr Yacine Zerguini, in collaboration with Dr. Moussa Hakizimana, who is the Medical Commissioner of Ferafwa.

Dr. Yacine Zerguini said the training is important for the participants since they look after the players' health in general.

"I am pleased with your participation; it shows that you all have a heart for the lives of Rwandan players. I want you to take care of what we are going to teach you because it will help you to avoid minor injuries from especially the games that are taking place in these difficult times around the world. In addition, you have a responsibility to address the issue of Covid-19."

All doctors who participated in the training were first tested for Covid-19 using the Rapid Test method.

The Rwanda premier league was suspended on December 14, 2020 after many clubs were accused of not following the government's guidelines on prevention of Covid-19 while some teams allegedly forged results of Covid-19.

The league is expected to resume after the African Championships (CHAN) which will take place in Cameroon between January 16 and February 7, 2021.

FERWAFA recently held consultations with team leaders to work together to improve the implementation of the regulations established by the Ministry of Sports.

Rubavu based Marines top the league table after 3 matches played with seven points. Musanze and Etincelles are second and third respectively with six and four points respectively while Gasogi is fourth with three points.

Champions APR which had played only one match due to their engagement in the CAF champions league which they were eliminated from are seventh with 3 points. Rayon Sport is 11th with one point from one match.

