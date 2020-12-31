Algeria: President Tebboune's Return in Announced Deadlines Shows Strong Ties With Citizens

31 December 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The minister of the Communication, spokesman of the Government, Ammar Belhimer, welcomed Wednesday President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's safe return to the country, adding that his return, "within the announced deadlines," was an "opportunity to confirm the relationship of trust, respect, and cohesion between the president and the citizens."

"On my own behalf and on behalf of all the officials and staff of the ministry of Communication, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his return to the country, cured and recovered from the Coronavirus," wrote Ammar Belhimer in a message posted on the ministry's official website.

"This blessed return, within the announced deadlines, was an opportunity to confirm the relationship of trust, respect, and cohesion between the President and the citizens, who spontaneously and sincerely expressed their great joy for the return of the President from his trip to Germany."

"This beautiful picture observed, following the President of the Republic's first statement reassuring his people and reiterating his dedication to his commitments, through the echoes of the street welcoming his return, is a tangible proof of the bankruptcy of the social media gurus, the laboratories of fake news, Fitna, and conspiracy against Algeria, which will remain, as the president affirmed, strong by its army and its institutions."

The minister concluded his message by stressing that "the ambitious project of new Algeria, and despite the difficult local and international situation, is still achievable thanks to the selflessness and sacrifices of Algerians who, wherever they may be, remain united and mobilized for their country again and again."

