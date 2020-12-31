Angolan President Sends Message to Burkina Faso Counterpart

30 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A message from the Angolan Head of State João Lourenço to Burkina Faso's counterpart Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was delivered Wednesday in Ouagadougou, the capital of that west African nation.

The message was conveyed by the Angolan ambassador to Côte d 'Ivoire, André Panzo, during an audience granted by minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of that country, Alpha Barry.

Angolan diplomat said that this was a verbal message from President João Lourenço, in which he congratulates the Burkinabe counterpart, on his inauguration for another (second) term in the office.

The document adds that the president João Lourenço reiterated the Angolan Government's desire to see the cooperation ties existing between the two countries extended and consolidated, in a mutually advantageous perspective.

With his interlocutor, André Panzo addressed the level of bilateral cooperation and concluded that "it is below the potential of each of the two countries".

Ambassador André Panzo has been in Ouagadougou since Sunday, having participated, on behalf of President João Lourenço, in the swearing in ceremony of the Head of State of Burkina Faso, on Monday (28).

The diplomat was also received, in separate audiences, by the African integration and Burkinabe minister abroad, Paul Robert Tiendrebeogo, as well as by the Special Advisor to the President of Burkina Faso on Human Capital Development Issues, Nicolas Meda.

The Angolan Ambassador reviewed with both entities the level of bilateral cooperation and the possibilities for its strengthening.

