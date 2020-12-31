Kenya: Magoha Asks School Managers to Utilize Tree Shades to Decongest Classrooms

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Wednesday urged teachers to be innovative and ensure full scale reopening of schools even if it means students learn under trees in order to adhere to the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

Mahoha, who spoke during an inspection tour at Mijini Primary School in Murang'a asked parents to prepare their children to return to school on January 4 when in-person learning resumes countrywide.

"There is no country in the world where new classrooms have been built because of COVID-19 pandemic, I want to plead with our teachers to ensure they become be innovative, if the weather is good, nothing stops the headteacher from having classes outside in addition to others held in classrooms," he said.

"Let us stop criticizing without offering solutions," he appealed.

He said the government will ensure that all schools reopen next week and further urged parents to ignore any speculations that school reopening will be postponed.

"We are asking teachers to prepare their children, do not listen to the politicians, they did not help raise your kids, let them keep their children at home, for us, all our children are going back to school," Magoha added.

He advised parents to buy two reusable face masks for their children which he said are enough for use in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while addressing the nation during Jamhuri Day celebrations had directed the Ministry of Interior in conjunction with Chiefs to file reports accounting for the return of students to school on January 4.

"I hereby direct that the Ministry of Interior and the Co-ordination of the National Government shall, through all Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs, account for all children within their jurisdiction of those officers and also ensure that all children report back to school in January 2021," the President stated.

The President also directed all secondary and primary schools to submit reports to the Ministry of Education, capturing identity, and details of all the students who will not have resumed school.

"I also direct that the Ministry of Education shall receive reports from all Primary and Secondary schools in Kenya on the identity and details of any child who have not reported to school, and re-issue and publicize the Education Policy on School Re-entry so as to facilitate the re-admission of all those who may not be able to report back due to pregnancy," he ordered.