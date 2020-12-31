Gambia: League Clubs Avid for Start of New League Season

League clubs are keen for the start of the new Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league competitions.

Some clubs started their pre-season trainings in October 2020 to prepare themselves ready for the 2020-2021 league campaign.

Elite United and BK Milan, who were occupying second-place from bottom and bottom in the country's top flight league standings last season, will use their pre-season matches to stretch their muscles ahead of the new league season.

Serrekunda East Bi and Bakau giant killers Steve Biko will also use their pre-season matches to prepare themselves set for the new league season following their dismal performance in the second tier last season.

Real De Banjul, Gambia Armed Forces, Brikama United and Gambia Ports Authority were contending for the 2019-2020 league title before The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared the league season null and void following the extension of state of public emergency by president in May 2020 in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, the quartet will use their pre-season games to make themselves ready for the new league season.

Barrow crowned fans foreign-based player of the year

Brikama Utd sign Fortune wing wizard Modou Sowe on loan