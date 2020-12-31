Gambia: Ousman Marong Scores in Hapoel Win

Gambian international Ousman Marong scored for his Israeli side, Hapoel Ra'Anana during their 2-1 away win over Hapoel Umm Al-Fahm in their week-sixteen fixtures of the Israeli Second Division League.

The 21-year-old midfielder scored his side's equaliser in the 82nd minute after Abed Jabarin scored for Hapoel Um El Fahem in the 50th minute.

Guy Cohen scored Hapoel Ra'Anana winning goal in the 86th minute.

The Kololi-born Red Star Belgrade player has now scored two goals in twelve games for Hapoel Ra'Anana.

Marong started playing in The Gambia at the Superstars Academy who sent him on loan to Israeli club Beitar Nes Tubruk where he made 24 appearances and scored 9 goals in the 2017-18 Israeli youth league.

In the winter-break of the 2018-19 season, he signed with Serbian club FK Trayal, along compatriot Lamin Jobe.

Marong adapted immediately in Serbia, contributing 6 goals in 14 appearances in the second-half of the season.

His performances caught the attention of bigger clubs, and by June there were rumours he was going to sign with current Serbian champions, Red Star Belgrade.

Before arriving in Serbia, Marong was already a member of The Gambian U-23 national team.

Meanwhile, Marong and his side Hapoel Ra'Anana currently occupy eleventh position with 19 points, a point behind Hapoel Um El Fahm who sits 10th position with 20 points after 16 matches.

