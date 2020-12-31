Gambia: Brikama Utd Sign Fortune Wing Wizard Modou Sowe On Loan

30 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United Football Club has signed Fortune wing wizard Modou Sowe, alias Neymar on loan, according to news emanating from Brikama.

Sowe was unveiled at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Monday evening.

He was the seventh signings for the Sateyba boys ahead of the new Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division one league season.

Modou Sowe is hoping to capture his best form to inspire Brikama United to the league and FF cup title in his debut season.

Meanwhile, Brikama United Football Club won the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title after clutching 46 points in twenty-six matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

