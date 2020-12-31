Malawi: Fatsani Movie Crew Celebrate Festive Season With Orphans and Street Kids in Lilongwe

30 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

The Cast and Crew of the most anticipated movie titled 'Fatsani A Tale of Survival' on Wednesday brought together about 110 orphans and street kids in Lilongwe where among others they played football games and took lunch with them as part of celebrating the festive season.

Apart from encouraging them through motivational talks by HD plus Creations Director Sukez and Standup Comedian Tannah, The group also donated assorted items including Sugar, bottles of squash, Krunchy Knacks, Neem soap and clothes.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times at Chisomo Orphanage in Malangalanga, Movie Director Gift Sukez Sukali said they decided to cheer them up considering that they also need to feel loved and encouraged one way or the other.

Sukali said sometime the orphans and street Childrens are forgotten when people are sharing Christmas and New Year joy with families and friends.

"Festive season is the time to share love but in most cases orphans and street kids are forgotten and that is why we decided to come here to interact with them, share the little we had and also giving them hope.

"I am asking you all to go and listen to their stories and how they found themselves in the street and become who they are. It is so heartbreaking and you will definitely take an action," He said

According to Sukali, the children were mobilized through Chisomo Childrens club and Life Coaching Ministries.

He further thanked Zeeya Creations, Extreme Music and Entertainment, HD Plus Creations and IMCO and all the stakeholders for supporting the initiative.

One of the Street Childrens, Dave Mandiwa could not hide his joy after receiving things he had been in need of this festive season.

"I didn't expect that I would have a Christmas party this year. I am very thankful for this," he said

'Fatsani A Tale of Survival' movie will officially be launched on 3 April at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

