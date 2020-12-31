South Africa: Resurgent Pandemic Shuts Annual Joburg Festival

31 December 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — THE sold-out Johannesburg Festival of Lights has been called off in response to South Africa tightening lockdown regulations amid resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Joburg Theatre announced the postponement, together with the City of Johannesburg entities.

These comprise Joburg City Parks and Zoo, Metro Bus and City Power.

Now in its second year, the festival had already sold out until January 3.

"All this (postponement) was done with the COVID19 restrictions compliance and safety measures in place," Joburg Theatre stated.

The festival consists of enchanting collection of illuminated life-size animal characters, music, dance, Christmas carols, opera, food stalls and kiddies play areas.

It strived to keep programming alive and bring entertainment to the people from theatre and the zoo, equally so providing an opportunity of work for over 100 artists.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced South Africa was moving from Level 1 of the lockdown to Level 3 as the second COVID-19 wave surges.

Some areas in Johannesburg have been identified as hotspots.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.