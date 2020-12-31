South Africa: Resurgent Pandemic Shuts Annual Joburg Festival

Johannesburg — THE sold-out Johannesburg Festival of Lights has been called off in response to South Africa tightening lockdown regulations amid resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Joburg Theatre announced the postponement, together with the City of Johannesburg entities.

These comprise Joburg City Parks and Zoo, Metro Bus and City Power.

Now in its second year, the festival had already sold out until January 3.

"All this (postponement) was done with the COVID19 restrictions compliance and safety measures in place," Joburg Theatre stated.

The festival consists of enchanting collection of illuminated life-size animal characters, music, dance, Christmas carols, opera, food stalls and kiddies play areas.

It strived to keep programming alive and bring entertainment to the people from theatre and the zoo, equally so providing an opportunity of work for over 100 artists.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced South Africa was moving from Level 1 of the lockdown to Level 3 as the second COVID-19 wave surges.

Some areas in Johannesburg have been identified as hotspots.