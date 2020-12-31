Nigeria: Covid - 19 - Pauline Tallen Self Isolates As Test Returns Positive

31 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen proceeded on self-isolation as she tested positive for Coronavirus in Abuja.

In a statement issued last Sunday, she disclosed that the following interaction with individuals who later showed signs of COVID-19, she was advised by her medical team to undergo a test and self-isolate for observation over a few days.

Her words: "This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family was negative.

"Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment.

"Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

"I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic", she said.

In the statement, she further urged Nigerians to take responsibility for themselves and their families in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.

