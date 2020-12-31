South Africa: Mount Road Police Arrest Suspect With Alleged Stolen Property

31 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

High visibility in hotspot areas resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old male in North End yesterday afternoon, 30 December 2020.

It is alleged that at approximately 16:15, Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit members were busy with patrols in the North End area when they noticed a man riding a bicycle in Green Street towards Govan Mbeki Ave. The man was carrying a laptop bag on his back. The police members stopped and while questioning him, he dropped the bag, left his bicycle and ran away. The members chased after him and apprehended him. On searching the bag, they found two Apple notebooks with charges and other accessories, jewellery and a Giant Road bike. The suspected stolen property was handed in at Mount Road police station.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' court on Monday, 4 January 2021.

The stolen items valued at approximately R75 000 was linked to a housebreaking which took place in the Mount Croix area.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.