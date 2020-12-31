South Africa: Mount Road Police Arrest Suspect With Alleged Stolen Property

press release

High visibility in hotspot areas resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old male in North End yesterday afternoon, 30 December 2020.

It is alleged that at approximately 16:15, Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit members were busy with patrols in the North End area when they noticed a man riding a bicycle in Green Street towards Govan Mbeki Ave. The man was carrying a laptop bag on his back. The police members stopped and while questioning him, he dropped the bag, left his bicycle and ran away. The members chased after him and apprehended him. On searching the bag, they found two Apple notebooks with charges and other accessories, jewellery and a Giant Road bike. The suspected stolen property was handed in at Mount Road police station.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' court on Monday, 4 January 2021.

The stolen items valued at approximately R75 000 was linked to a housebreaking which took place in the Mount Croix area.