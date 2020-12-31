Liberia: AFL Faces Accommodation Problem Chief of Staff Discloses

31 December 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Major General Prince C.Y. Johnson has disclosed that accommodation of soldiers is a major challenge hindering the recruitment of more personnel.

Speaking at the Center for Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO) on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Monrovia, the Liberian Army Chief said in the past, the US Government, ECOWAS and UN were renovating and building homes for soldiers and providing logistics.

But he said currently, the Liberian Government to a larger extent is responsible for this. General Johnson stressed the need for the recruitment of more personnel in the AFL.

However, he was quick to add that this is not possible when there is no accommodation for those who will be recruited.

"According to LISGIS, the average Liberian household is six. So, if you take a man and recruit him in the army, you must expect that he and family will have to be accommodated," he said.

The AFL boss said though there are challenges confronting the army, but there are already guidelines and framework to mitigate these challenges even with a limited budget.

On the issue of logistics, General Jonson said the AFL has transitioned from lite infantry to motorized infantry because of the improvement of technologies which, he said, calls for the need for more budgetary support.

Another challenge he mentioned was the issue of operationalizing the 14th Military Hospital which will be used by the army after COVID-19 to cater to the health needs of soldiers.

He thanked the US government and ECOWAS for their continuous support in providing some basic logistics for the AFL.

Gen. Johnson also thanked President George Manneh Weah and the Minister of Defense Daniel Ziankan for the efforts they are making to ensure that the AFL is improved to meet all international military standards.

Read the original article on NEWS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NEWS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.