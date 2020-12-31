Zimbabwe: Chalane Update - Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Expected in the Next Six Hours

The Meteorological Services Department has advised that the Tropical Depression Chalane which made landfall north of Beira in early hours of today and started moving westward towards Zimbabwe, has reduced strength but heavy rains and strong winds are expected in some parts of Manicaland and Mashonaland East.

The Topical Depression Chalane is however expected to fade within the next 28 hours.

In a recent update, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) urged the public to be on alert during the next six hours.

"The next six hours are crucial, with heavier rains and destructive winds expected over Manicaland into Mashonaland East as Masvingo Province (namely Districts of Nyanga, Mutasa, Mutare, Chimanimani, Chipinge into Bikita, Buhera, Makoni, Gutu, Chikomba and Hwedza) being on Alert, with localized heavier downpours (in excess of 50 mm accumulation over the next 24 hour period) probable.

"These downpours may result in reduced visibility and flash flooding in areas with poor drainage as well as along river basins. Mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable, thus monitoring your immediate environment is essential. Wherever possible, stay indoors," said the MSD.