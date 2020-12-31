Zimbabwe: Chalane Update - Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Expected in the Next Six Hours

Pixabay
(File photo).
30 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

The Meteorological Services Department has advised that the Tropical Depression Chalane which made landfall north of Beira in early hours of today and started moving westward towards Zimbabwe, has reduced strength but heavy rains and strong winds are expected in some parts of Manicaland and Mashonaland East.

The Topical Depression Chalane is however expected to fade within the next 28 hours.

In a recent update, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) urged the public to be on alert during the next six hours.

"The next six hours are crucial, with heavier rains and destructive winds expected over Manicaland into Mashonaland East as Masvingo Province (namely Districts of Nyanga, Mutasa, Mutare, Chimanimani, Chipinge into Bikita, Buhera, Makoni, Gutu, Chikomba and Hwedza) being on Alert, with localized heavier downpours (in excess of 50 mm accumulation over the next 24 hour period) probable.

"These downpours may result in reduced visibility and flash flooding in areas with poor drainage as well as along river basins. Mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable, thus monitoring your immediate environment is essential. Wherever possible, stay indoors," said the MSD.

Read the original article on The Herald.

More on This
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Insecurity Compounds Mozambique's Post-Cyclone Crisis
Six Months After Cyclone, Million in Mozambique Face Starvation
Treating HIV In Mozambique's Cyclone-Devastated City
Cyclone Kenneth Death Toll Rises in Mozambique
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.