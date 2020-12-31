Tanzania: Grief As Four Relatives Killed in Fire Are Buried

Moshi — It was grief at the home of four family members who were buried yesterday following their deaths in a fire accident in Tanga last week.

Sigifrid Kimbi, who worked at the port of Tanga, died in hospital after he was seriously injured when he attempted to save his wife and children who were in a house that caught fire reportedly due to an electricity fault.

He was taken to Bombo Referral Hospital in Tanga before being transferred to KCMC Hospital in Moshi.

The four were buried yesterday in their home village of Kitalu, Kisomboko, Uru South Ward, Moshi Rural District in Kilimanjaro Region.

When the bodies entered their home for burial, screams rent the air, and several mourners fainted after they were overcome with emotion.

The majority of attendees burst into tears.

They were only allowed to see the body of Sigifrid as the others were badly burnt.

Describing her grief, Sigfrid's sister, Ms Christina Kimbi, lamented how she received news of the tragedy, and said the deaths left a huge gap in the family as their brother was the main breadwinner of the family.

"It is difficult to explain but my brother was of great help to our family. He was everything here at home, he was the head of the family," she said.

"My brother has gone with all his generation," added the sister as she burst into tears.

When reading the profile of Sigifrid, Mr Festo Kimbi said that their brother was an employee of the Port of Tanga, Clearing and forwarding Unit.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira who also attended the burial ceremony, said that the deaths were a great blow to the family and the community as a whole.

However, she said in normal life it was rare to see people who loved each other die together.

"I first learnt about this incident through social media and people were talking about it being a better family. If there is something we can learn here is about love in the family. The mother died with her children in her arms," she said.