Nigeria: Yahaya Bello Signs N130bn 2021 Budget

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has signed into law the state's 2021 budget appropriation bill for 2021.

The governor, at the signing event, which took place at the banquet hall of the government house on Wednesday, noted that his administration has always ensured that budget preparation in the state is always in alignment with realities hence its performance.

He also assured that its implementation would ensure a maximum positive impact on the lives of the people of the state.

The governor also signed five other bills already passed by the state House of Assembly into law.

They include the law repealing the district cause, law cap (33) of Northern Nigeria, the law providing for the Office of Auditor General of the Local Government and enacting Local Government Audit 2020, the law enacting the Kogi State Education Board and other matters (2020).

Others were, the law repealing and reenacting the Kogi State Public Procurement law 2014 establishing the State council of Public Procurement and the State Bureau of Public Procurement and other matters and the law establishing Kogi State Mortgage Board and to regulate mortgage creation, foreclosure and enforcement of mortgage in real property.

The governor recalled that the state government won a grant of five million dollars from the World Bank over the state's 2020 budget performance which was as a result of the doggedness of his government to implement the budget appropriation.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic planning, Asiwaju Idris revealed that while the state performed maximally in the implementation of its 2020 appropriations he was optimistic that it would meet the targeted 85% implementation in the year 2021.