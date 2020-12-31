Tanzania: TAA, Nit to Sustain Airport Vehicle Driving Course

THE Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) has pledged to ensure the sustainability of airport vehicle driving and operation course launched by National Institute of Transport (NIT).

The Julius Nyerere International Airport Manager Paulo Rwegasha said on Tuesday on behalf of TAA Director General during the launch of the course at NIT in Dar es Salaam that the course is of a paramount importance to airport workers.

"It is my belief that transport stakeholders particularly in airports will use the opportunity at the Institute," he said.

TAA vowed to ensure that the course brings productivity for the community and the whole nation. The launching of the airport vehicle drivers course brings the number of short courses to 29.

Mr Rwegasha said he was happy to see NIT has established the centre of excellence in aviation and transport operation which would help in provision of training in the transport sector.

NIT Governing Council, Chairman Prof Blasius Nyichomba said launching of the course followed a stiff competition in the transport sector which led to an increased demand of experienced human resources in the country and abroad.

"The situation has compelled NIT to introduce various courses and training so as to meet the demand in the transport sector," Prof Nyichomba said.

Earlier the NIT Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa said the aviation profession plays a critical role in protection of infrastructures for development of a nation.

Prof Mganilwa said the establishment of the course is as a results of efforts between the government through the Ministry of Works and Transport and other stakeholders.

"The number of participants in short courses has been increasing on a yearly basis hence the number of trained drivers has also been increasing," Prof Mganilwa said.

However, he said there was no course offered specifically for airport vehicle driving at the Institute. NIT has prepared a curriculum that would be used to teach prospective airport vehicle drivers.

"This training is very crucial if we want to have sustainable and reliable airport ground operations with competent staff to ensure a safe working environment," he said.

Hence the Institute has established the Centre of Excellence in Aviation and Transport Operations (CEATO) with support from the World Bank.

The funds would be spent in construction of classrooms, laboratories, workshops and purchase of training equipment such as Cabin Crew Mock ups, simulators and aircraft for pilots training.

The Institute of Transport's Safety and Environment Studies Department supervises 28 short courses in professional road transport operations.

The courses are Tyre Care and Maintenance, Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), Fuel Management in Vehicle Operations, Advanced Drivers Course Grade II(Industrial), and Transport Officers Course, Advanced Drivers Course Grade II (VIP).

Others are Planning Preventive Maintenance for Motor Vehicles, Senior Drivers Course, Road Safety Awareness, Driver Instructor's course, Road Traffic Accidents Handling and Analysis, Vehicle Inspection and Drivers Examination.

Also the department offers training in Fleet Management in Road Transport Operations, Forklift Operators, Transport Costing, Defensive Driving, Diesel Engine Service and Maintenance.

And, Transport Statistical Analysis, Trouble Shooting in Vehicle Systems 25, Dangerous Goods Regulations-Recurrent, Petrol Engine Service and Maintenance, Store Management and Dangerous Goods Regulations-Initial Course.