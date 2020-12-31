Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Leaves Zesco United

Harambee Stars defender David "Calabar" Owino has left Zambian giants Zesco United after six years at the club.

Owino joined Zesco United in January 2014 from record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia having enjoyed a break-out campaign at K'Ogalo the previous year emerging 2013 Kenyan Premier League Defender of the Year.

He quickly established himself as a key player for the Ndola-based outfit impressing in central defence as Zesco United dominated the Zambian league for five consecutive years.

His contract expired on Thursday and he opted not to renew with reports indicating he could be headed to Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars which is home to Kenyans Shaban Odhoji, Andrew Tololwa and Timothy Otieno.

Zesco United CEO Richard Mulenga praised Owino for his immense contribution to the club during his six-year stay which saw him win five league titles, three Absa Cup Championships and two Charity Shield.

"On behalf of the ZESCO United Football Club Executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution towards the growth and success of this football club," Mulenga told the club's official portal.

Owino will be best remembered as a great ambassador for Kenyan football in Zambia with his success at Zesco United having opened doors for his compatriots notably Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were, Mark Makwatta, Musa Mohammed, Ian Otieno, Harun Shakava.