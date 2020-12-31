Uganda: Harassment of Opposition, Journalists Not Sign of Pro-Democratic Security Forces - U.S. Mission

This photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows police manhandling one of Robert Kyagulanyi's supporters near Nalufenya police post in Jinja where he [Kyagulanyi] was taken after his arrest.

The United States of America Mission in Uganda Wednesday night condemned tense scenes revolving around what Police termed "restraining of opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi" - in what had largely been perceived as the opposition candidates' arrest.

"Wednesday's disproportionate deployment of force, seizure of a political party leader, group detentions are not the sign of security forces who care about democracy and the future of Uganda," the Mission tweeted.

The 35 worded statement from the US Mission points to relatively increasing failed diplomacy between security operatives and opposition candidates together along with journalists ahead of the 2021 elections.

National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi Wednesday night claimed party members were still under security forces' custody.

"The entire team that was with Hon Kyagulanyi in Kalangala is handcuffed and being driven in military trucks. Eddie Mutwe suspects they are being taken to Masaka Central Police station," said Mr Ssenyonyi.

He added; "Kyagulanyi is at his home in Magere but his home is surrounded by military personnel like it's a barracks."

His claims found backing with Bobi alleging on Thursday morning, "over 90 party members are being arbitrarily detained."

Relations between security forces on one side and opposition figures and journalists at the other end remain at odds with series of counter accusations.

Authorities have repeatedly accused Bobi Wine of holding massive rallies contradicting state Coronavirus guidelines.

On the other hand, opposition figures say application of the law only plays against them while incumbent President Museveni has on several occasions been sited with crowds further waning chances of fairness.

"These Covid-19 restrictions help just only Museveni and his desire to disrupt opposition activities," Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju has stated during press engagements.

At least two journalists were yesterday arrested in Kalangala district while covering Bobi Wine, and later released in the latest wave of continued concerted attempts to clamp down on journalists covering rallies of opposition candidates.

"I am free. I have been released. The crime I was accused of is giving updates. #FreeJournalism," BBS TV journalist Culton Scovia posted on social media immediately after her release.

Daily Monitor journalist Derrick Wandera was also detained for over 2 hours with security operatives releasing him after dismantling and shattering his mobile phone beyond repair.

Police, Wednesday night also disclosed intent to bar non-accredited journalists from covering electoral activities.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech- said the entity will effective December 31 enforce guidelines of the Uganda Media Council and added that the arrangement widely contested by media practitioners "will help Police accord journalist's better protection over the remaining electoral process."