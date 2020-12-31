Uganda: Hundreds Turn Up for Year End Bushenyi Medical Camp

Hundreds of patients suffering from various ailments flocked Ishaka Adventist Hospital, in Ishaka town, Bushenyi district for a two day free medical camp for children and women. The camp was organised by Ishaka Adventist Hospital management in partnership with Mr Dick Nobel from United States of America.

The camp held on Tuesday and Wednesday was organized by the hospital to give back to the community and giving thanks to God for protection throughout the year 2020 according to Ms Lydia Komugisha, the Executive Director, Ishaka Adventist Hospital.

"As management, we sat and thought of thanking God for taking us through this year and also give back to community especially the vulnerable. So, we organised the camp targeting vulnerable women and children who would not have afforded to access medical services on their own." said Ms Komugisha.

Dr Saul Mawejje, a lead doctor at the camp said that they registered an increase in cases of airborne diseases like cough and flu among the children and non communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes among the elderly women, which he attributed to change in life style among the people in communities

"Out of ten elderly women patients, you find that four have hypertension or diabetes, which is quite a high number. Usually, we have causes of hypertension unknown, but due to changing lifestyles in Africa, where we are leaving our own styles and going for western ones, we have cases increasing. People who used to walk to work in gardens are now using motorcycles. They no longer do physical exercises." he said

The Hospital Medical Director, Dr Brian Musinguzi said that hospital lacks enough capacity to treat patients with hypertension and other non-communicable diseases and appealed to government for help.

"This being a big problem, we pray that government can help us get support from donors like the way they got support for HIV patients because these diseases are chronical and they need counsellors, and high level medication." he said

Ms Komugisha, the Executive Director called on communities to change lifestyles by embarking on physical exercises.