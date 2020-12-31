Nigeria: '3rd Term Agenda, Not Obasanjo's Idea'

Lagos — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's leadership has come under scrutiny with stakeholders describing him as one of the best leaders Nigeria ever had who laid a strong foundation for Nigeria's development.

His former spokesman, Mr Akin Osuntokun said Nigeria is increasingly going backward because those who succeeded him have failed to build on his legacies.

He and other dignitaries spoke during the presentation of the book, "The Man, The General, The President (MGP) written by his former aide, Otunba Femmy Carrena and the maiden lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Series.

In his remarks, one of the dignitaries at the book launch and former member of the House of Representatives under Obasanjo, Dave Salako extolled Obasanjo's virtues, recalling that the controversial third term agenda was not Obasanjo's idea.

Salako who stood in for Sir Kessington Adebutu, the book launcher, said tenure elongation was the idea of those he called "sycophants" around him. He said Obasanjo remained an indisputable leader of all times.

Osuntokun while presenting the book said nepotism remained the bane of the country's leadership, stressing that if those who succeeded Obasanjo had towed his path, Nigeria would have been a better place.

According to him, under Obasanjo's leadership, every Nigerian has a sense of ownership.

Chairman of the occasion and Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh who joined the event virtually also said leadership was the bane of Nigeria's problem.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with few good leaders but many bad leaders both on the political scene and every aspect of the national life.

The author said Obasanjo inspired him to write the book, adding that he enjoyed a rare opportunity to interact with him as President. "I am privileged to have worked with him," he said.