South Africa: Kataza - 'Why Are You in My Home, Pesky Human?'

analysis

He held out for transport back from 'snooty' Tokai, and now he wants chelsea buns and beer.

First published in Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

The small community of Kommetjie on the Cape peninsula know him as Kataza, a magnificent chacma baboon. The City of Cape Town know him only as SK11, a troublesome alpha male. In late August, the council had him darted and relocated to Tokai. The outcry was immediate. A petition to have Kataza returned was signed by more than 30 000 people. One man even filed a high court application. The story went around the world. It took almost three months for the council to back down.

No one knows for sure where it started, but Wynter says she overheard a fisherman down at the Kom telling a man on a bicycle. That night she told her book club. By morning the whispers were permeating the village. Kommetjie stirred. Soon, the sightings began trickling in. He was seen outside the bakery. On Caprice's wall. Under the milkwoods. In Roger's vegetable patch. Kataza was everywhere. Kataza was back!

Kataza and NCC monitor walk through Kommetjie en route to his sleep-site in the commercial centre.

It...