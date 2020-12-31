Tanzania: President Magufuli and Foreign Relations in 2020

Dar es Salaam — Despite the many disruptions that came with the year 2020, the President Magufuli administration made progress in some areas, including international relations.

The Tanzanian government stood its ground as it sought to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, especially with its neighbours, even as things were not always that smooth.

It was under these circumstances that Dr Magufuli's administration finalised key infrastructural project deals, signed agreements to effectively mobilise increased regional investments, and promoted the country's key tourist attraction sites.

Signing the $3.5 billion deal for the construction of the East Africa's Oil Pipeline by Tanzania, Uganda and Total Oil was a huge success after much tussling.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni arrived in Chato, Mwanza, on September 23, 2020 where he was received by his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr John Magufuli for the signing of the crucial deal.

The two countries signed the contract to pave the way for the construction of the 1,445km Hoima-Tanga crude oil pipeline, where Tanzania will get a 60 percent share of the profits, according to the President.

Tanzania will earn about Sh7.5 trillion cumulatively while more than 15,000 jobs would be created in the coming 25 years by the project.

During the same month, Tanzania also received newly-elected Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Kigoma on his maiden state visit outside his country. Mr Ndayishimiye was received by President Magufuli at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium.

According to President Magufuli, one of the agreement reached with his counterpart was to allow Burundi minerals to trade at the Kigoma market as well as building a joint nickel smelting factory.

"We'll understand that our countries are not only neighbours, but their peoples are closely related," said Dr Magufuli.

The volume of trade between the two countries is about Sh201 billion currently, he explained further.

Mr Ndayishimiye also asserted that "Tanzanians are parents to Burundi because you supported our independence struggle - and you host refugees from our country. I consider Tanzania not a neighbour or friend but a parent. I'm here to learn from you".

Tanzania was also able to persevere its brotherly relationship with other countries such as Rwanda and Zambia through thick and thin, as sages have said down the ages. Rwanda shared the passing away of the late President William Mkapa while Zambia shared Magufuli's joy for his second term re-election.

In July after Mkapa's death Rwanda President Paul Kagame declared three-day national mourning for the former President of Tanzania.

Mr Kagame, also the current chairperson of the East African Community (EAC), eulogized Mkapa as a pan-Africanist whose contribution "went well beyond Tanzania."

Zambia President Edgar Lungu congratulated Magufuli after his 2020 re-election showing him 'brotherly' love through a special tweet on his social media account.

He tweeted, "Congratulations once more to my brother Dr John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania on being successfully sworn in to office following the landslide victory in last week's Presidential election".

New envoys

The country also received a number of new diplomatic envoys representing their countries in Tanzania.

This included UK's High Commissioner David Concar, United States new envoy Donald Wright, Switzerland and Pakistan ambassadors, Mr Didier Chassot and Mr Muhammad Saleem respectively.

Tanzania welcomed Dr Donald Wright as the new 19th full-time US ambassador to Tanzania succeeding Mr Mark Childress who stepped down on his own volition on October 25, 2016.

Dr Wright promised that he is determined to continue strengthening the bonds between the people of Tanzania and the United States for the peace and prosperity for both our countries.

UK's envoy Concar appointment in July to Tanzania was to succeed Ms Sarah Cooke whose four years tour of duty came to an end in June.

Through a statement issued by the director of presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, President Magufuli assured the envoys of continued cooperation in implementing their responsibilities.

"You should prioritize mobilizing more businessmen and investments to Tanzania where they will benefit from availability of raw materials, reliable market and sound investment climate," he told them in separate sessions.

In some ways the diplomatic and economic relations of the country expected to grow as both ambassadors promised to support Tanzania developmental goals.

Switzerland's envoy Chassot said his country has come up with a four-year cooperation strategy that would prioritize the issues of jobs creation, increasing income generation, improving healthcare services and good governance in Tanzania.

Also, Mr Saleem of Pakistan promised to link traders from both countries and increase the volume of goods produced in Tanzania for marketing in Pakistan.

These include cotton, cashew nuts, tea and coffee and livestock products.