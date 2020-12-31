Tanzania: Winners, Losers As Banks Accelerate Loans Issuance

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian banks continued to finance economic activities - although some sectors have not been so lucky due to decreased loans in undertakings dominated by the private sector.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has revealed that the domestic credit by the banking system recorded an annual growth of 20.0 percent in November 2020, compared with 15.4 percent in October 2020.

According to the central bank's Monthly Economic Review for December, the credit extended to the central government through purchases of government securities grew by 49.6 percent in the year to November 30, 2020, compared with an annual growth of 39.1 percent in October 2020.

The banks' loans to the private sector increased by Sh1.0 trillion, equivalent to an annual growth of 5.2 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in October 2020, the report indicates.

However, the fastest growth of the loans to economic activities was witnessed on personal activities which account for the largest share of the loans. The loans to these personal activities which include largely micro, small and medium enterprises, grew by 17.8 percent, according to the bank.

That was followed by transport and communication, and hotels and restaurants which grew by 16.7 percent and 8.7 percent respectively.

However, at least five economic activities recorded negative growth of the loans.

Manufacturing, agriculture, trade, mining and quarrying; and building and construction all recorded negative growth in credit receiving, meaning that the loans to these activities decreased during the year to November 2020.

Economists hint on what the trend may mean to the economy which is projected to slow this year due to the effects of Covid-19.

"What I see in the trend is more provision of consumer loans where people borrow for personal purposes like paying school fees, rent and things like that," observes Prof Honest Ngowi of Mzumbe University.

"There should be more loans to finance investment which will accelerate robust economic growth," he says.

"I think something needs to be done to direct more money to investment financing. We also need a research on why the trend is like that - and come up with strategies that would accelerate growth of loans to investment, as well as assuring returns to the lenders," he adds.

On the other hand, the bankers say there was no shift in financing focus but the volatility depends much on the demand, availability of money and the production trend in the respective sectors.

"You might see an increase in the credit to the government through government securities but there is no any kind of shift in financing," says Tanzania Bankers Association chairman Abdulmajid Nsekela.

"When banks have enough liquidity, they look for investment avenues, including government securities," said Mr Nsekela who doubles as the chief executive officer of CRDB Bank.

Between June and November this year, agriculture loans had only grown in August while the trade, mining and quarrying sectors recorded negative growth during that period.

When the investment minister Kitila Mkumbo visited the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), its managing director Japhet Justine dwelt on agriculture financing as he showed readiness to support the farmers.

He said the agriculture sector was bankable - and not to the contrary as thought by many players.

"It is not that farmers are not bankable. We need to give them enough time before they repay the loans," said Mr Justine.

He said since the bank was established, some Sh244 billion has been disbursed to finance about 210 projects.

In this year alone, he stated, some Sh84 billion had been dished out.

"Our clients have been servicing their loans within the agreed time. Our NPL [non-performing loans] are below five percent," Mr Justine revealed.