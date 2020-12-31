Tanzania: Kagere On Fire As Simba Hit Ihefu to Close in On Yanga

Dar es Salaam — Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere scored twice to guide holders Simba SC to a 4-0 win over Ihefu FC yesterday in their Vodacom Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kagere scored in the 15th minute before adding another in the 40th minute to become the top scorer in the thrilling encounter. The other goals of Simba were scored by Mahamed "Tshabalala" Hussein in the 10th minute and Chris Mugalu six minutes before the end of the encounter.

The victory means that Simba now need eight points to tie with the league leaders, Young Africans (Yanga), who have collected 43 points from 17 matches.

However, Simba have two matches in hand to finish the first round of the league as the team is yet to face Namungo and Azam FC.

The loss has made Ihefu, who have been promoted this season, remain in the 17th position of the league standings and with 13 points from 18 matches.

The team's head coach Zubeiry Katwila conceded the defeat, saying they made mistakes that allowed Simba to score easily. "We did our best to stop Simba, but football is a game of chance. We have been punished due to our mistakes," said Katwila.

Meanwhile, the league leaders Young Africans (Yanga) today face Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandale Stadium in Sumbawanga as the Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League continues at three different venues. Apart from the match, today's another encounter will see Polisi Tanzania hosting Azam FC at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi and Namungo will be at an away venue facing Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All eyes and hears will be at the Nelson Mandela in Sumbawanga, where Tanzania Prisons will be seeking to stop the unbeaten run of the Jangwani Street giants in the league.

Yanga are now at the top with 43 points from 17 matches while Tanzania Prisons are placed 11th with 21 points from 17 matches respectively. In the first encounter, the two teams drew 1-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during the league opening.

The team head coach, Salum Mayanja, said they want to get the best results in the encounter as well as disrupting Yanga's unbeaten run.

"Our task is to win the match and not otherwise, we target to stop Young Africans' winning streak and collect the maximum three points in the encounter, but we need to stretch our muscles as we are playing against a tough team," said Mayanga.

Yanga's assistant coach Juma Mwambusi said they are in top form and believes they will continue to record the best results in the encounter.

"We are in top position and we need to maintain the position too, the only way is to win," said Mwambusi.