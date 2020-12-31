Uganda Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine Arrested - Reports

Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Bobi Wine in a police van after his arrest in Luuka District on November 18, 2020.
31 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily Monitor

Kampala — Uganda's National Unity Platform (NUP ) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has been arrested.

Mr Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and was being driven to a police station in Kalangala Island area, according to the Daily Monitor.

The official Twitter account of the singer-turned-politician also announced the arrest.

"Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked - Admin," read a tweet on the handle.

The Monitor reports that efforts are currently underway to have the NUP candidate airlifted to Kampala from Kalangala Island.

However, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Mr Kyagulanyi was being transferred to his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

"Part of his advance team, captured on CCTV cameras and several video footages while deflating tyres of police motor vehicles, inciting violence, obstructing police officers on duty, violating the health and safety protocols and various traffic offences, have been arrested for further statement recording," it further stated.

Bobi Wine had travelled to Kalangala Islands for his electoral campaign visit to the area. Earlier in the day, Police paddy wagons were seen being loaded onto the MV Ssese headed for areas around Kalangala.

The arrest comes 15 days to January 14, 2021, the day when voters go to the poll to vote for who will be Uganda's next President.

The election pits Bobi Wine and nine other opposition candidates against ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate and incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has been in power for close to four decades.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.