Tanzania: TRA Issues Deadline for Use of Electronic Stamps

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) yesterday warned that commodities that must be affixed with electronic tax stamps should not reach the market without the stamp after January 31, 2021, which commences tomorrow.

The taxman issued this warning saying in a statement that the Electronic Tax Stamp (ETS) system is in accordance with laws of the land.

TRA started the first phase of the ETS rollout on January 15, 2019 whereby electronic stamps were installed in 19 factories that produce alcohol, wine and spirits.

The second phase, which involved soft and carbonated drinks and bottled water, was rolled out on August 1 last year.

And, now, the electronic Stamps on fruit and vegetable juices and bottled water, as well as films and music products, commenced on November 1, 2020 whereby the taxman wants all producers, traders and suppliers to ensure they comply by the end of January.

"After the deadline, all products without an electronic stamp will not be allowed into the market," TRA said in the statement.

The January 31 deadline enables traders to sell all products that were already in the market when the system was rolled out last month.

TRA also directed manufacturers and importers to declare volumes of the products they had in stock when the ETS was introduced so that it can track new products.

Manufacturers and importers were also instructed to register their brands and the number of stamps they would need per year.