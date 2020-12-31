Tanzania: Z'bar to Mark 57th Revolution Day in Style

31 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR Revolution Day is around the corner as every year, on January 12, the Islands unites to celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm at the national stadium, where defence and security forces conduct a grand parade. Normally residents of Unguja and Pemba gather in large numbers at the stadium to celebrate with a speech from the President.

However, State Minister (Second Vice- President) Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed said on Wednesday that this year's celebrations will be different.

In a special media statement to the public the Minister said: "This year's Mapinduzi will be improved by making some changes in the programmes." He announced that instead of the traditional gathering at either Amani Stadium in Unguja or Gombani in Pemba, the climax will be at Mnazi Mmoja grounds, where President Hussein Ali Mwinyi will receive different groups of defence and security forces and residents in procession, before addressing the nation through the media.

He said on Wednesday that the events to mark the 57th anniversary of the revolution begins this morning with a nationwide cleaning exercise, where local leaders (district and regional commissioners) are required to oversee the work to keep the Islands clean.

The 'keep Zanzibar clean' activity will be followed by a national 'body/physical exercise day' tomorrow (January 01) aimed at promoting love and health among Zanzibaris.

This will involve mass walking exercise in all regions. According to the celebration timetable released by the Second Vice President's office, 12 projects will be inaugurated (including three to be laid as the foundation stone) by different leaders.

Dr Mohamed said that the planned trade fair at Maisara grounds and the 'Mapinduzi CUP' football tournament will be among the only revolution celebrations this year.

The Zanzibar Revolution occurred in 1964, which led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.