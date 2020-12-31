Tanzania: Z'bar to Mark 57th Revolution Day in Style

ZANZIBAR Revolution Day is around the corner as every year, on January 12, the Islands unites to celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm at the national stadium, where defence and security forces conduct a grand parade. Normally residents of Unguja and Pemba gather in large numbers at the stadium to celebrate with a speech from the President.

However, State Minister (Second Vice- President) Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed said on Wednesday that this year's celebrations will be different.

In a special media statement to the public the Minister said: "This year's Mapinduzi will be improved by making some changes in the programmes." He announced that instead of the traditional gathering at either Amani Stadium in Unguja or Gombani in Pemba, the climax will be at Mnazi Mmoja grounds, where President Hussein Ali Mwinyi will receive different groups of defence and security forces and residents in procession, before addressing the nation through the media.

He said on Wednesday that the events to mark the 57th anniversary of the revolution begins this morning with a nationwide cleaning exercise, where local leaders (district and regional commissioners) are required to oversee the work to keep the Islands clean.

The 'keep Zanzibar clean' activity will be followed by a national 'body/physical exercise day' tomorrow (January 01) aimed at promoting love and health among Zanzibaris.

This will involve mass walking exercise in all regions. According to the celebration timetable released by the Second Vice President's office, 12 projects will be inaugurated (including three to be laid as the foundation stone) by different leaders.

Dr Mohamed said that the planned trade fair at Maisara grounds and the 'Mapinduzi CUP' football tournament will be among the only revolution celebrations this year.

The Zanzibar Revolution occurred in 1964, which led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar.