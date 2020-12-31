Namibia, Botswana to Ensure Justice Is Done in BDF Killings

Namibia and Botswana have committed to follow the necessary steps to ensure that justice is done following the recent incident in which the Botswana Defence Force killed three Namibians and a Zambian national along the Chobe River border between Namibia's Zambezi region and Botswana.

The commitment was made in a joint statement by the two countries' governments, issued by the Botswana government's communications acting permanent secretary, John Thomas Dipowe, on 30 December, on progress made thus far regarding the incident on 5 November.

According to the statement, while the two countries are sovereign and subscribe to mutual legal rules to resolve crime, they would need to reciprocate the required assistance that is mutually beneficial.

"Both governments recognise the need to adhere to the rule of law and at all times maintain respect for human rights by their respective law enforcement agencies in dealing with cases of this nature and that due process shall be followed by relevant authorities," said the statement.

The statement further said a joint investigation into the killings on 5 November has been concluded and is under consideration by the two governments.

"Going forward, an incident-free future is envisaged and desired by both governments and joint bilateral efforts will be put to play to avert a repeat of similar incidents," said the statement.

The statement did not say when the outcome of the joint investigations will be released, but the heads of state of both countries have urged citizens to remain calm and patient.

It further explained that a presidential cabinet delegation from Botswana was accredited to the Chobe district to defuse tension among communities. The delegation according to the statement also encouraged traditional leaders in the area to engage each other to smoothen interaction between communities on both sides of the border.