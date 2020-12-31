Namibia: Heavy Rains Expected Into the New Year

The Namibia Meteorological Service is warning Namibians to brace themselves for widespread and heavy rainstorms of more than 50 millimetres over the northern, central and eastern areas of the country from 31 December until 2 January.

The areas where heavy rains are expected include the Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto and Ohangwena regions, the two Kavango regions, Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Omaheke, Hardap and the southern parts of the //Kharas region.

According to the weather service a deep low pressure system over Namibia from Angola is expected to be stationary into the weekend.

The tropical storm Chalane, which is a low depression over Mozambique, will move west over Zimbabwe and towards Botswana to further proceed to the eastern parts of Namibia, combining with an abundance of tropical air by Friday and Saturday, the weather service indicates.