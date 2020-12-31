Nigeria: Sacked Kwara Teachers Stage Peaceful Protest in Ilorin

31 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi

Hundreds of disengaged workers of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board on Wednesday held a peaceful protest over the termination of their appointments by the state government.

The aggrieved teachers who converged in multitude at the Kwara State Government House were seen sitting on the floor, weeping under the scorching sun in agitation for their reinstatement.

Recall that the Kwara State Government sacked over 2000 teachers in Kwara over discrepancies that marred their employment process.

Spokesperson of the protesters, Mrs Ateyobi Esther, appealed to the state government to temper justice with mercy and revoke her decisions concerning their dismissal.

"We have been in this job for the past 2years. At first, we thought we were going to be disengaged but the governor promised us that he would not disengage us.

Most of us were single before but later got married after getting the appointment. The Governor should please help us, our means of livelihood rely on this appointment, they should please have mercy on us," she pleaded.

The Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye while addressing the protesters explained that the decision of the government is aimed at reforming the educational system through the recruitment of outstanding teachers.

Ajakaye further noted that the government will roll out a fresh advert on Friday which will be merit-based and technologically-driven.

