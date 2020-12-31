Nigeria: Osun Gets New Police Commissioner

Olokode Olawale replaces Udie Adie.

A new commissioner of police has been appointed for Osun State following the redeployment and promotion in May of Udie Adie, who had served in the role.

Mr Adie has been replaced by Olokode Olawale who hails from Ogun State.

The new development was confirmed on Wednesday evening in a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola.

Mrs Opalola said Mr Olawale has assumed office following the recent promotion and redeployment of Udie Adie, now an assistant inspector-general of police.

According to her statement, the new police boss hails from Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State. He bagged his first degree in Sociology at the University of Ibadan and also holds an M.SC in Peace and Conflict Resolutions Studies from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Mr Olawale joined the police in1988 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

He is said to have served in different states, including Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Niger, Cross River, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa, and INEC and Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He also has experience working at various departments of the police which include Administration, Operations and Investigations.