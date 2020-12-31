Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D Virtual Pay Per View Show - the Best of Both Worlds Now On 2 January 2021

The long awaited most talked about musical performance in 2020 will now take place on 2 January 2021. The Best of Both Worlds show which is taking place at the Harare International Conference Centre will be exclusively available on Gateway Stream Music mobile and web application Pay Per View platform. The BBW show is being hosted by Kayse Connect powered by Gateway Stream Music the live-streaming partner. This will be a virtual show with no audience in compliance with the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

"We are excited to be finally staging the Jah Prayzah and Winky D show on 2 January at the iconic Harare International Conference Centre.

We are promising fans an explosive performance as this is the first time that Jah and Winky will share the stage. The virtual show will be available exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music Pay Per View Platform at an investment of US$2 also payable in local currency" said Elton Kurima the event organiser.

A few fans will get a chance to call in to request a song from any of these two giants. The concert will run for three hours from 6pm - 9pm.

The Gateway Stream Music App is the first Pay Per View (PPV) platform in Zimbabwe aimed at musicians and other artists alike to enable them to monetise their music enterprise.

The concept of the Gateway Stream Music web and mobile application is premised on the need to empower artists.

"Our App gives artists the opportunity to earn an income from live streaming their shows using the Pay Per View platform which is within the App. Artists can now get value for their craft in real time for each view they get when live-streaming on the Gateway Stream Music application".

The country's top gospel songstress Janet Manyowa was the first to host a live streaming Pay Per View show on Gateway Stream Music on Sunday 13 December 2020, when she launched the "Sounds of Victory" Extended Play (EP) at the HICC. The event which was available exclusively via live stream on the Gateway Stream Music App was a resounding success.

Fans enjoyed a seamless and stable output with high resolution video and sound quality.

To purchase tickets fans can log on to the Gateway Stream Music website or download the App which is available on Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for IOS devices.

About the Gateway Stream Music Application

The Gateway Stream Music Web and Mobile Application is a music platform that is built for both musicians and users.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Musicians are able to upload their music, live stream their shows using the Pay Per View platform in the Gateway Stream Music App, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function located in the App.

A unique feature of the application is the socialisation capability where artistes can interact with their fans and share content in the same way as they would on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Gateway Stream Music App will give artistes access to consumers and ensure that they can earn revenue for their trade, reducing the risk of losing earnings through piracy.

Users can look forward to listening to their favourite local music, buying music, livestreaming album launches and connecting with their favourite artists on the Gateway Stream Music App.

The App is available from the Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple App Store for IOS devices.