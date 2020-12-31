Nigeria: NDLEA Nabs 61 Suspected Drug Traffickers in Niger

31 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, says it arrested 61 suspected drug traffickers in different parts of the state from January to date.

The acting Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Isaac Aloye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Aloye said that the command also secured the conviction of 28 suspects, at the Federal High Court Minna, to different jail terms for being in possession of and trafficking in drugs.

He said that drugs seized from the suspects include 3,066.9334 kg of cannabis sativa (hemp), 0.014 kg of cocaine, 0.001 kg of methamphetamine and 62.05kg of psychotropic substances.

"The command also secured the final forfeiture of 10 vehicles used from convicted drug dealers and temporary forfeiture of 20 others.

"This is a great feat in the history of the command and a great disincentive to drug dealers and would-be dealers alike that drug doesn't pay," the commander said.

Aloye said that the quantity and quality of the various drugs seized during the period of COVID-19 lockdown in the state was of great concern as most of them were transported as waybill goods.

"The agency is worried that drug traffickers now waybill the drugs to physically distance themselves from the drugs upon interception.

"It takes a great deal to trace and arrest the recipients and senders of the drugs."

The commander said that the agency would not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large. (NAN)

