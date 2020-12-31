Ethiopia: Agency Underlines Reliable National Statistics System Significance

Central Statistics Agency (CSA) stated that it is committed to produce reliable and accessible national statistics system and its stride is part of achieving the country's Ten Year's Perspective Plan.

Speaking at the workshop organized by the Agency to evaluate the previous performance and set out the next plan, Biratu Yigazu, Agency Director said that the workshop is of paramount importance in providing it with indispensable input for enriching the coming strategic plan. The workshop will also help curb the challenges observed previously drawing lessons from shortcomings.

Biratu added that the Agency is committed to satisfy the need for data from continental and international organizations. The strategic plan is considerate of the agreements such as the Sustainable Development Programs, Agenda 2063, and plan of EGAD.

He explained that the plan can serve as an input to formulate laws and regulations regarding the use of statistics. It also helps supply organized and genuine facts and figures to the public.

Participants of the workshop discussed issues on how to curb the challenges observed in the previous performance and use them as input to strengthen the next five year plan.

Aberash Tariku, Agency Deputy-General Director on her part said that the workshop will result in a comprehensive plan that could strengthen national statistics documentation.

Aberash further noted that the plan could serve as an input for the National Sustainable Development Strategies.

Professional Associations, universities, research institutes, stakeholders, and other sector offices participated in the workshop and time constraint, lack of expertise, work burden, and Covid-19 were cited among the major obstacles hindering the achievement of the previous strategic plan.