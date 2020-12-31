Sudan: Two Killed in Fire Exchange Between Smugglers in the Northern State

31 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Dongola — Yesterday, the Rapporteur of the Northern State Security Committee, Brig Gen Mohamed Ali El Hassan, confirmed in a press statement on Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that two people were killed and six others were injured in a violent incident in the El Gab area, west of Dongola.

This press statement came after a meeting chaired by the wali (governor) of the Northern State Amal Ezzeldin.

The rapporteur explained that the incident took place when two groups of smugglers exchanged fire after one group tried to seize the other group's 'smuggled commodities'.

He also announced arrangements to 'comb' through all the areas in the west of the state in the coming days that have become smuggling routes. He promised to ban smugglers from the state and called on citizens to cooperate with the security services by reporting smuggling gangs and sharing information about their activities.

The Northern State has seen more violent incidents concerning smugglers. In September, five members of the customs police were killed during a clash between weapon smugglers near Ed Debba.

In other areas in Sudan smuggling is also seen as a problem. On Monday, West Darfur wali (governor) Mohamed El Doma said that arms trade, drug trafficking and commodity smuggling are widespread in his state, "both in the cities and in the camps for displaced people".

Last month, North Darfur governor Mohamed Arabi announced that the federal government had agreed to process and register more than 100,000 vehicles that were smuggled illegally into the country.

In August, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that the widespread smuggling of goods is the biggest threat to the county's economy. He claimed that 40 per cent of the Sudanese economy is "sabotaged by smuggling".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.