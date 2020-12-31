Tanzania: Boxing Craze Comeback Among the 2020 Marvels

31 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

2020 has been a revolutionary year in the boxing industry in Tanzania and it is in this year that boxing has proven to be among the most loved games next after football as it has now been providing employment to youths.

This is evident with the numbers of fans who have been showing up in boxing nights and the rise of boxers and promoters in the country.

The development in boxing today made the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa and his deputy Abdallah Ulega affirm presence of many talented youths in boxing and if the sports is well invested it will give employment to a big number of Tanzanian youths.

They further added due to the love that the Tanzanians have towards this sport; it creates a favorable environment for youths to benefit.

"There are so many talents we need to develop, as the sport assures them jobs and a way to earn a living," said Ulega.

Boxing legend Emmanuel Mlundwa is among the few boxing fans who spoke with 'Daily News' regarding boxing revolution and noted that professional boxing has grown up because it pays well the boxers.

"We have witnessed a lot of revolution in boxing recently; boxers are coming up because they are paid well after bouts.People love boxing and this can be proven by their appearance in the bouts already staged."

"You would see even television now airing the boxing bouts, people know the boxers and speak about them; there are more sponsors too. Boxing has indeed been great."

Mlundwa addressed Corona as the world disaster wounding the ability of many boxers including Tanzania by limiting them from getting international bouts as many nations have imposed measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.