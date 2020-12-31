Tanzania: Boxing Craze Comeback Among the 2020 Marvels

2020 has been a revolutionary year in the boxing industry in Tanzania and it is in this year that boxing has proven to be among the most loved games next after football as it has now been providing employment to youths.

This is evident with the numbers of fans who have been showing up in boxing nights and the rise of boxers and promoters in the country.

The development in boxing today made the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa and his deputy Abdallah Ulega affirm presence of many talented youths in boxing and if the sports is well invested it will give employment to a big number of Tanzanian youths.

They further added due to the love that the Tanzanians have towards this sport; it creates a favorable environment for youths to benefit.

"There are so many talents we need to develop, as the sport assures them jobs and a way to earn a living," said Ulega.

Boxing legend Emmanuel Mlundwa is among the few boxing fans who spoke with 'Daily News' regarding boxing revolution and noted that professional boxing has grown up because it pays well the boxers.

"We have witnessed a lot of revolution in boxing recently; boxers are coming up because they are paid well after bouts.People love boxing and this can be proven by their appearance in the bouts already staged."

"You would see even television now airing the boxing bouts, people know the boxers and speak about them; there are more sponsors too. Boxing has indeed been great."

Mlundwa addressed Corona as the world disaster wounding the ability of many boxers including Tanzania by limiting them from getting international bouts as many nations have imposed measures to avoid the spread of the virus.