Liberia: Rep, George Wants Account of Damaged Banknotes Before Replacement

Montserrado County District #Seven Representative, Solomon George, is calling on the Executive branch of government to account for the amount of damaged Liberian banknotes before the National Legislature can authorize the printing of new banknotes.

According to Representative George, the Liberian banknotes were printed three different times and placed on the local market with no account given of the currency.

Representative George said local banknotes were printed before former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's regime, and that when she took over President Sirleaf also printed new banknotes and later the current government printed four billion dollars and all were placed on the local market with no account as to how much money is in the Liberian economy.

Representative George's statement was prompted by Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill's recent call on the 54th Legislature to authorize the printing of additional 7.5 billion Liberian dollar banknotes to replace the damaged banknotes on the market.

The Montserrado County Representative, who did not disagree with Minister McGill's request, stressed the need to account for the previously printed banknotes which were placed on the local market.

He made the disclosure on Trust FM 88.7 via mobile phone on the Citizen's Breakfast Show in Bomi County.