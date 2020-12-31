Uganda: New Isimba Bridge Is Ready for Use - UNRA

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) on Tuesday concluded its dynamic load testing on the Isimba public bridge that connects Kayunga and Kamuli districts across River Nile and indicated that it is ready for use.

During the testing exercise that lasted seven hours, four dump trucks weighing 30 tonnes each were placed on the bridge, which is set to be commissioned next week by President Museveni.

According to the Unra head of bridges and structures, Mr Lawrence Pario, who headed the testing exercise, the objective was to assess the bridge's ability to manage heavy load and to ascertain its conformity with the design.

After seven hours of testing under the scorching sun, Mr Pario said: "It has passed the test and we shall recommend to the relevant authorities that it is ready for commissioning."

"This exercise (testing) is very important in bridge construction because we have to test it to confirm whether it is fit for public use before it is commissioned," he added.

Mr Pario said pedestrians and motor cyclists are now free to use it to cross through the river. Vehicles will be allowed after its commissioning.

The project was undertaken by China International Water and Electric Corporation, which constructed the 183MW Isimba Dam.

The bridge is expected to boost trade between Kayunga and Kamuli districts and create an alternative route for travellers to and from the eastern region.

There are also plans to turn it into a tourism site to increase local revenue for Kayunga District. Travellers have been using a ferry, which docks about three kilometres from the bridge, which has been an inconvenience due to its unreliable travel schedules.

The ferry, Mr Pario said, would be relocated to another site yet to be determined by the government.

Mr Zou Lei, the CWE director of contract department, said despite the challenges they faced during the construction of the bridge such as Covid-19, they have been able to complete the project within the stipulated time.

"We are happy that Ugandans are going to start using the bridge," Mr Lei said. Mr Pario also said the bridge has a lifespan of 100 years.

"This project has demonstrated that Unra has got in-house local capacity of engineers who can supervise mega projects because of the vast experience," he said, adding: "By not employing a consultant, we saved Shs5b that was used to settle land owners on Kamuli side where the access road that links to the bridge is being constructed."

The Kayunga Resident District Comissioner, Ms Kikomeko Mwanamwoiza, asked the residents to take advantage of the bridge by carrying out business with neighbouring districts and increase their household incomes.

The President is expected to commission the bridge together with the newly renovated and expanded Kayunga district hospital soon.

The construction of the bridge became controversial early this year after Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga claimed the funds for its works had been misappropriated by officials in the Ministry of Energy, a claim that was dismissed by the then minister of Energy Irene Muloni.