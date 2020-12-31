South Africa: SA's Top Miscreants and Moegoes of 2020

analysis

Could it really be that the year everyone wants to forget is also the year our roll of dishonour is longer than usual? Ben Trovato rounds up our fellow countrymen violating every law, commandment or tenet of basic human decency

First published in Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

Like every year in South Africa, 2020 has seen its share of miscreants and moegoes. And yet it somehow feels as if there were more of them this year. Our heaving beast of a country is overrun with people merrily going about their business violating every law in the statute books, every commandment etched in stone, every tenet of basic human decency. Then there are those who might stay on the right side of the law but cannot help from straying across the border between common sense and sheer idiocy. Here, then, is this year's roll of dishonour, in no particular order.

Jacob Zuma

May 24, 2019. Former president Jacob Zuma in Pietermaritzburg High Court. Zuma is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Top of the log, in pole position and defending champion for several years running, Zuma is simultaneously a national treasure to some and a...