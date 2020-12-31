Zimbabwe: Elder Shambare Breaks New Ground

31 December 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Prominent Businessman and Arts and music promoter Paul Shambare affectionately known as Elder Shambare has broken new boundaries after receiving three Honorary Doctorate Degrees from the International Institute of Philanthropy, International Women's University and the Maverick University.

Elder Shambare who has now assumed the Doctorate title automatically became a Fellow Member of the International Women's University.

The degrees were conferred to Elder Shambare and six other recipients at a private ceremony presided over by the President of The Maverick University Dr Enrico Maverick in Harare recently.

These doctorate degrees are in honour of Elder Shambare's significant contribution to himanity, society and philanthropy.

Elder Shambare is the founder and director of Express Cargo and Express Entertainment.

Express Cargo is a company which specialises in Customs Clearing ,Road Transport and Cargo while Express Entertainment is a duly registered arts and music promotion company.

Past recepients of The Doctorate Degree in Humane Letters are the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Dr Rebeca Chisamba ,Dr James Makamba to mention but a few.

In Victoria Falls, Elder Shambare donated to old peoples homes and underprivileged families.

As if that was not enough, at a recent function held at Crown Plaza recently, Elder Shambare walked away the Zimbabwe Business Awards winner of the Businessman of the year in the sector of Freight Cargo Logistics, Clearing, Forwarding, Shipping and Leadership Excellence.

Express Cargo, the Company scooped the Company of the Year Award in the same category of Freight Cargo, Shipping and Clearing.

Elder Shambare is also the 2020 recipient of Golden Man of Honour Award (Philanthropy and Professional) organised by Megafest Business awards.

Elder Shambare was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humane Letters, Honorius Causa (DHL), Honorary Doctorate in Business Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Hon. DBLE and the last one is Honoray Doctorate in Business Leadership, Innovation and Maverick Leadership Degree ,Honours Causa,EIML from Maverick University.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

