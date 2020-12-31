Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 62 New Cases in Last 24 Hours

30 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola recorded sixty-two new positive cases of Covid-19, two deaths and 232 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.

Luanda - Angola has recorded sixty-two new positive cases of Covid-19, two deaths and 232 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.

The cases were detected in the provinces of Luanda with 31, Huambo (10), Lunda Norte (7), Benguela (6), Cabinda (3), Kwanza Sul (2) and Zaire, Bié and Moxico with one each.

Speaking at daily covid-19 data session on Wednesday, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, announced 206 recoveries for Luanda, eight from Lunda Sul, seven (Lunda Norte), six (Kwanza Sul), four (Bié) and one from Huambo.

So far, Angola has tallied a total of 17, 433 infections, 10, 859 recoveries and 405 deaths.

