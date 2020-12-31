Zimbabwe-Born Nurse On 2021 British Queen's New Year Honour's List

31 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWE-born nurse, Judith Machiwenyika, now based in the UK, has been honoured with an MBE in the 2021 Queen's New Year Honours list for her services to the minority, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

According the UK media, Machiwenyika, who is from Huntingdon, is a nurse consultant at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, was made an MBE for services to nursing and to black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) equality, particularly during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Standing for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, an MBE is the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood). It falls behind CBE and the OBE.

An MBE is given for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.

In June this year, Machiwenyika also received a Royal Papworth Hospital Care and Compassion Staff Award for 2020. The award celebrates and recognises staff at the hospital.

