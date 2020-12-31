Nigeria: Just in - Nigerian Polytechnic Rector, Others Removed Over Alleged Malpractices

31 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The institution's governing council has appointed Mikail Fasasi as the acting rector, Babatunde Ojo as the acting registrar and Malik Abdul-Azeez as the acting Bursar

The Governing Council of The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic in Saki (TOPS), Oyo State, has suspended the rector of the institution, Kayode Ogunmola, and some other principal officers over alleged maladministration.

The development comes following a series of petitions by the Oke-Ogun Poly Chapter of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) alleging Mr Ogunmola and other principal officers of maladministration and poor welfare of staff members.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources within the institution that the governing council has appointed a new acting rector, acting registrar and a new acting bursar.

The spokesperson of the institution, Samson Adebayo, confirmed the report to our correspondent in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Mr Adebayo confirmed that the newly appointed principal officers are to resume on January 2, 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the council appointed Mikail Fasasi as the acting rector, Babatunde Ojo as the acting registrar and Malik Abdul-Azeez as the acting Bursar.

The newly appointed rector has B.Sc. and M.Sc.in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Ilorin.

He was Dean of Faculty of Engineering before getting his latest appointment as acting rector.

