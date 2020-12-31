Nigeria: New Year - Akeredolu Grants 11 Inmates Amnesty

31 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Akeredolu also extended the grace to four condemned inmates, by commuting their death sentences to years of imprisonment.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has granted amnesty to 11 inmates serving various jail terms in correctional centres in the state to mark the beginning of 2021.

Olusegun Ajiboye, chief press secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

"The directive was in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)," Ajiboye said.

He said the inmates were released due to their good conducts based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by Charles Titiloye, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

