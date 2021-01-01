Nigeria: Obiano Rescinds Suspension of Three Anambra Monarchs

1 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has rescinded the suspension of three traditional rulers in the state.

The three traditional rulers were among the 12 suspended in September 2020 for allegedly travelling out of their domain to Abuja, without seeking permission to do so.

The monarchs had joined billionaire oil mogul, Arthur Eze, on a trip to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obiano, who was allegedly in a feud with Eze for accusing him of shortchanging monarchs in the state, brought the hammer down on the monarchs for what many thought could be insubordination to him by the monarchs.

But in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Greg Obi, dated December 31, 2020, Governor Obiano lifted the one year suspension slammed on three of the traditional rulers.

Obi wrote: "His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano, in a new year act of magnanimity, has decided to lift the suspension of three traditional rulers.

"The affected Igwes are: Igwe NN. Kelly Nkeli - Igbariam, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno - Ifitedunu, and Igwe Peter Uyanwa - Ukwulu."

The statement further said that the lifting of the ban takes effect immediately.

The state government had previously announced the removal of some of the traditional rulers, who embarked on the trip, including Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia community, who has also gone to court to challenge his removal.

Nwankwo, in a recent interview with THISDAY, said the governor had no power to remove him as he has neither offended culture nor the people, two reasons he said were stipulated in the Traditional Rulers Act as reason any monarch could be removed.

Nwankwo urged the state government to immediately reinstate him.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.