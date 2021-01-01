Malawi: Chimwendo Banda Orders Independent Police Complaints to Probe Bvumbwe Shooting

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has directed the Independent Police Complaints Commission to probe the incident when police and civilians engaged in running battles at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo where two members of the community were shot by a police officer.

The minister says this will ensure unbiased justice delivery.

The shooting incident occurred at Bvumbwe trading Centre in Thyolo on Monday.

According to the findings of a preliminary inquiry by the police, the two that were killed are Chipiliro Masikamu aged 21 and Solomon Mandindi aged 32.

The findings indicate that they were shot accidentally when they were resisting arrest and attempted to grab a gun from a police officer before the firearm was discharged.

Chimwendo Banda said what happened at Bvumbwe is unfortunate because it brought about disorder and that two people lost their lives.

He has since directed the Complaints Independent Commission to probe the matter.